Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/valentines-dinner-feb-14/
All Dates:Feb 14, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Valentine’s Dinner

Join us at Brooks on Valentine's Day for a romantic four-course wine-pairing dinner! There will, of course, be candles, roses, and sparkling wine, and each couple will have their own table! Reservations required.

 

Fee: $150

