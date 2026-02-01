Valentine’s Day Party at Illahe

This Valentine's Day, be the first to taste our newly released 2025 Rosé. We'll be pouring a curated flight of wines, including our sparkling Cap Fizz Rosé, because it's not Valentine's Day without bubbles.

Enjoy freshly shucked oysters from Biscuits & Pickles along with small bites. We'll be spinning vinyl throughout the day, and you're welcome to put on one of our records or bring your own.

Is love truly blind? Find out with our blind tasting challenge, where you'll guess a mystery wine for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate.



Tickets are $35 ($20 for Illahe club members). Please purchase tickets in advance.

Fee: $20-$35