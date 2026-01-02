 Calendar Home
Location:Trail Distilling Tasting Room
Map:21553 S HWY 213, Oregon City, OR 97045
Website:https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/be6b29r/lp/5622ec34-5428-44b5-8113-03afb8ef4cfa?fbclid=IwY2xjawPKaD9leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFqZTUxelM1MWsybkNrY3Fic3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHnIJCskFgb-TIAgXwTqMbo7Kf2gsNeZKmy58P2WaJ-Zd2l4AfRYX496sKg6y_aem_YxY4Lz0-hQxcu3GOihEphw
All Dates:Feb 7, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Valentine’s Cocktail Class

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Trail Distilling in Oregon City has the perfect way to celebrate with their Valentine’s Cocktail Class on Saturday, February 7, 2026, from 6-8 pm.

Bring your partner, friends, or Galentine’s crew to take part in the interactive experience and learn to craft romantic and festive cocktails. From shaking and stirring to adding the perfect garnish, participants will gain essential cocktail techniques while enjoying drinks designed for celebrating love. Whether you’re a seasoned mixologist or a beginner, this class promises a fun, hands-on way to bond and elevate your cocktail skills. Plus, attendees will have the chance to win a brand-new cocktail set in a special drawing!

 

Fee: $50

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Trail Distilling in Oregon City has the perfect way to celebrate with their Valentine’s Cocktail Class on Saturday, February 7, 2026, from 6-8 pm. Bring your partner, friends, or Galentine’s crew to take part in the interactive experience and learn to craft romantic and festive cocktails. From shaking and stirring to adding the perfect ...
Trail Distilling Tasting Room
Trail Distilling Tasting Room 21553 21553 S HWY 213, Oregon City, OR 97045
February (2026)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable