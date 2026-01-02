Valentine’s Cocktail Class

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Trail Distilling in Oregon City has the perfect way to celebrate with their Valentine’s Cocktail Class on Saturday, February 7, 2026, from 6-8 pm.



Bring your partner, friends, or Galentine’s crew to take part in the interactive experience and learn to craft romantic and festive cocktails. From shaking and stirring to adding the perfect garnish, participants will gain essential cocktail techniques while enjoying drinks designed for celebrating love. Whether you’re a seasoned mixologist or a beginner, this class promises a fun, hands-on way to bond and elevate your cocktail skills. Plus, attendees will have the chance to win a brand-new cocktail set in a special drawing!

Fee: $50