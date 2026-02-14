Valentine’s Bloom Bouquet Bar

💐 Valentine’s Bloom Bouquet Bar at Silverback Estate Winery

Celebrate Valentine’s or Galentines Day with flowers, wine, and a little Silverback romance.



Join us on February 14th from 5–7pm for a festive evening featuring our Bloom Bouquet Bar, wine, and decadent chocolate-covered strawberries. Whether you’re coming with a partner, friends, or treating yourself, this is a relaxed and creative way to enjoy Valentine’s Day at the winery.



Each ticket includes:



🌸 Build-your-own bouquet at the Bloom Bar



🍷 One glass of wine



🍓 Chocolate-covered strawberries



Expect good vibes, great wine, and a playful Silverback twist on Valentine’s Day 🥰 perfect for date night or a fun night out.



🎟 Ticket Price: $30 per person

📅 Date & Time: February 14th | 5:00–7:00 PM

📍 Location: Silverback Estate Winery

🎫 Tickets: Available at arberrosefarms.com

