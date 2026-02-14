|Location:
Valentine’s Bloom Bouquet Bar
💐 Valentine’s Bloom Bouquet Bar at Silverback Estate Winery
February 14 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
$30
Celebrate Valentine’s or Galentines Day with flowers, wine, and a little Silverback romance.
Join us on February 14th from 5–7pm for a festive evening featuring our Bloom Bouquet Bar, wine, and decadent chocolate-covered strawberries. Whether you’re coming with a partner, friends, or treating yourself, this is a relaxed and creative way to enjoy Valentine’s Day at the winery.
Each ticket includes:
🌸 Build-your-own bouquet at the Bloom Bar
🍷 One glass of wine
🍓 Chocolate-covered strawberries
Expect good vibes, great wine, and a playful Silverback twist on Valentine’s Day 🥰 perfect for date night or a fun night out.
🎟 Ticket Price: $30 per person
📅 Date & Time: February 14th | 5:00–7:00 PM
📍 Location: Silverback Estate Winery
🎫 Tickets: Available at arberrosefarms.com
