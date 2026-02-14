 Calendar Home
Location:Silverback Winery Estate
Map:11374 Sunnyview Road NE, Salem, Oregon 97317
Phone: (866) 803-WINE
Email:info@silverbackwine.com
Website:https://silverbackwine.com/events/%f0%9f%92%90-valentines-bloom-bouquet-bar-at-silverback-estate-winery/
All Dates:Feb 14, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Valentine’s Bloom Bouquet Bar

💐 Valentine’s Bloom Bouquet Bar at Silverback Estate Winery
February 14 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
$30
Celebrate Valentine’s or Galentines Day with flowers, wine, and a little Silverback romance.

Join us on February 14th from 5–7pm for a festive evening featuring our Bloom Bouquet Bar, wine, and decadent chocolate-covered strawberries. Whether you’re coming with a partner, friends, or treating yourself, this is a relaxed and creative way to enjoy Valentine’s Day at the winery.

Each ticket includes:

🌸 Build-your-own bouquet at the Bloom Bar

🍷 One glass of wine

🍓 Chocolate-covered strawberries

Expect good vibes, great wine, and a playful Silverback twist on Valentine’s Day 🥰 perfect for date night or a fun night out.

🎟 Ticket Price: $30 per person
📅 Date & Time: February 14th | 5:00–7:00 PM
📍 Location: Silverback Estate Winery
🎫 Tickets: Available at arberrosefarms.com

 

Fee: $30

