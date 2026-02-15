Valentine’s Barrel Tasting Experience!

Join us for an exclusive Valentine’s barrel tasting and behind-the-scenes look at our wines before they’re bottled. Enjoy a private tour of our barrel room and taste hand-selected barrels of Pinot Noir, Tempranillo, Syrah, and Chardonnay from this exceptional vintage.



Our winemaker will guide you through the barrel selection process, exploring how vineyard blocks, soil, vine age, clones, and oak influence each wine—including a side-by-side tasting of French vs. rare German oak. Enjoy curated appetizers and additional Wetzel Estate wines throughout the experience.



Guests will have the rare opportunity to purchase futures from individual barrels by the case. These single-clone wines will never be offered again. Your ticket price will be applied as a discount toward a case purchase (one ticket per case).



📅 Sunday, February 15, 2026

⏰ 11:00 AM

📍 Wetzel Estate Winery, Dallas, OR



Admission

Non-Members: $125

Club Members: $100

