 Calendar Home
Location:Wetzel Estate
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:alma@wetzelestate.com
Website:http://17485 Highway 22
All Dates:Feb 15, 2026 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Valentine’s Barrel Tasting Experience!

Join us for an exclusive Valentine’s barrel tasting and behind-the-scenes look at our wines before they’re bottled. Enjoy a private tour of our barrel room and taste hand-selected barrels of Pinot Noir, Tempranillo, Syrah, and Chardonnay from this exceptional vintage.

Our winemaker will guide you through the barrel selection process, exploring how vineyard blocks, soil, vine age, clones, and oak influence each wine—including a side-by-side tasting of French vs. rare German oak. Enjoy curated appetizers and additional Wetzel Estate wines throughout the experience.

Guests will have the rare opportunity to purchase futures from individual barrels by the case. These single-clone wines will never be offered again. Your ticket price will be applied as a discount toward a case purchase (one ticket per case).

📅 Sunday, February 15, 2026
⏰ 11:00 AM
📍 Wetzel Estate Winery, Dallas, OR

Admission
Non-Members: $125
Club Members: $100

 

Fee: $125.00

Join us for an exclusive Valentine’s barrel tasting and behind-the-scenes look at our wines before they’re bottled. Enjoy a private tour of our barrel room and taste hand-selected barrels of Pinot Noir, Tempranillo, Syrah, and Chardonnay from this exceptional vintage.Our winemaker will guide you through the barrel selection process, exploring how vineyard blocks, soil, vine age, clones, ...
Wetzel Estate
Wetzel Estate 17485 17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
February (2026)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable