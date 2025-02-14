Location: Tualatin Valley Wineries Phone: 5036488198 Email: info@oakknollwinery.com Website: https://www.vdaywineloop.com/ All Dates: Feb 14, 2025 11:00 am - 4:30 pm

Feb 15, 2025 11:00 am - 4:30 pm

Feb 16, 2025 11:00 am - 4:30 pm



Valentine's Wine Loop

Cupid is back in Oregon Wine Country for the 13th Annual Valentine’s Wine Tasting Loop! Explore Tualatin Valley wineries all February long, collecting stamps at 5 participating locations throughout February for a chance to win a Wine Lovers Gift Basket worth over $250.



Special events, wine tastings, and activities will take place from February 14-16, 2025, but the fun continues all month. Pick up a Stamp Card at your first winery, enjoy wine country, and leave your completed card at your last stop to enter. Two winners will be selected!



Visit www.vdaywineloop.com for more information.

Apolloni Vineyards > Fondue for two. Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $30

14135 NW Timmerman Rd, Forest Grove • 503-359-3606 • apolloni.com

Blizzard Wines > Lobster and wine pairing 2/14; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

29495 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro • 503-334-8832 • blizzardwines.com

Cooper Mountain Vineyards > Aphrodisiac wine pairings.

20121 SW Leonardo Ln, Beaverton • 503-649-0027 • cooperwines.com

DAnu Wines > 2/13; Rose’ of Sangiovese and Shrimp-Avocado Bruschetta. 3 to 8:30 p.m. Cost: $16. 2/14-2/15; Lady & the Tramp dinner with spaghetti and meatballs. 5 to 8 p.m. Cost: $42/couple.

173 NE 3rd Ave. Suite #107, Hillsboro • 503-746-4773 • danuwines.com

Dion Vineyard > Special opening, 2/14-2/16, Pinot + Bubbles + Chocolate + Views. Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: $25

33155 Riedweg Rd, Cornelius • 503-407-8598 • dionvineyard.com

Freja Cellars > Special opening, RSVP recommended, 2/14-2/16; Time; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

16691 SW McFee Pl., Hillsboro • 503-628-0337 • frejacellars.com

Oak Knoll Winery > Valentine’s Cookie Decorating party. Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

29700 SW Burkhalter Rd. Hillsboro • 503-648-8198 • oakknollwinery.com

Ruby Vineyard > Bubbles & Bouquets. Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 30088 SW Egger Rd, Hillsboro • 503-628-7829 • rubyvineyard.com