Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 857-0182
Email:info@yamhill.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/yamhill/event/590696/valentines-wine-chocolate-flight
All Dates:Feb 12, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 13, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 14, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 15, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 16, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Valentine's Wine + Chocolate Flight

Calling all lovebirds and chocolate lovers!

We're celebrating Valentine's Day all week long with an indulgent pairing of wine and chocolate. Featuring Portland’s own Creo Chocolate, we are creating a delectable flight featuring four wines perfectly matched with artisanal chocolates.

$35 person
$10 per person for Wine Club Members
Flight fee waived with 2 bottle purchase

 

Fee: $35

Treat your taste buds and your significant other to a delectable flight of wines paired with chocolates.

