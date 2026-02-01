|Location:
Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|Map:
16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
(503) 857-0182
|Email:
info@yamhill.com
|Website:
https://www.exploretock.com/yamhill/event/590696/valentines-wine-chocolate-flight
|All Dates:
Valentine's Wine + Chocolate Flight
Calling all lovebirds and chocolate lovers!
We're celebrating Valentine's Day all week long with an indulgent pairing of wine and chocolate. Featuring Portland’s own Creo Chocolate, we are creating a delectable flight featuring four wines perfectly matched with artisanal chocolates.
$35 person
$10 per person for Wine Club Members
Flight fee waived with 2 bottle purchase
Treat your taste buds and your significant other to a delectable flight of wines paired with chocolates.