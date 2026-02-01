Valentine's Wine + Chocolate Flight

Calling all lovebirds and chocolate lovers!



We're celebrating Valentine's Day all week long with an indulgent pairing of wine and chocolate. Featuring Portland’s own Creo Chocolate, we are creating a delectable flight featuring four wines perfectly matched with artisanal chocolates.



$35 person

$10 per person for Wine Club Members

Flight fee waived with 2 bottle purchase

Fee: $35