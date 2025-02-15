 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:info@yamhill.com
Website:http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
All Dates:Feb 13, 2025 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 14, 2025 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 15, 2025 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 16, 2025 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 17, 2025 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Valentine's Wine + Chocolate Flight

We're celebrating Valentine's Day all week long with an indulgent pairing of wine and chocolate. We’re featuring Portland’s own Creo Chocolate to create a delectable flight featuring four wines perfectly matched with artisanal chocolates.

$35 person (waived with a 3-bottle purchase)
$10 per person for Wine Club Members

Reserve your spot and treat your taste buds and you partner to this perfect pairing! Book now on Tock!

 

Fee: $35

Calling all lovebirds and chocolate lovers for special Valentine's flight!

