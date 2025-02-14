Valentine's Wine + Chocolate Flight

We're celebrating Valentine's Day all week long with an indulgent pairing of wine and chocolate. We’re featuring Portland’s own Creo Chocolate to create a delectable flight featuring four wines perfectly matched with artisanal chocolates.



$35 person (waived with a 3-bottle purchase)

$10 per person for Wine Club Members



Reserve your spot and treat your taste buds and you partner to this perfect pairing! Book now on Tock!

Fee: $35