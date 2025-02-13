|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|Map:
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|info@yamhill.com
|Website:
|http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
|All Dates:
Valentine's Wine + Chocolate Flight
We're celebrating Valentine's Day all week long with an indulgent pairing of wine and chocolate. We’re featuring Portland’s own Creo Chocolate to create a delectable flight featuring four wines perfectly matched with artisanal chocolates.
$35 person (waived with a 3-bottle purchase)
$10 per person for Wine Club Members
Reserve your spot and treat your taste buds and you partner to this perfect pairing! Book now on Tock!
