Valentine's Weekend Wine Tasting

Join us on Saturday or Sunday, February 10th or 11th at Natalie’s Estate Winery for a Valentine's Weekend wine tasting.



If you would like to be the first to enjoy the new Rosé along with big reds paired with chocolate selections, call us for a reservation on Saturday or Sunday, February 10th or 11th, Valentine’s Weekend.



We look forward to sharing our Rosé along with our Big Reds and homemade wine truffles and other delicious chocolate treats!



The wine flight includes the following new releases of Natalie’s Estate wines:

2023 Rose’

2020 “Red Willow Vineyard” SANGIOVESE

2020 “The Pines Vineyard” MERLOT

2020 “Elephant Mountain Vineyard” PETIT VERDOT



Come enjoy and celebrate Valentine’s Day early with your special friends or loved ones or come solo and treat yourself!



Please make your reservation by calling Boyd at 503-807-5008 or emailing cassandra@nataliesestatewinery.com. Reservations are required.



We look forward to seeing you!

$30 per tasting or complimentary for Cellar Club members



https://www.facebook.com/events/1374235603184286/

More details: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com





Fee: $30 per person