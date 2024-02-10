 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
All Dates:Feb 10, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm February 10, 11 11 am to 5 pm Reservations required

Valentine's Weekend Wine Tasting

Join us on Saturday or Sunday, February 10th or 11th at Natalie’s Estate Winery for a Valentine's Weekend wine tasting.

If you would like to be the first to enjoy the new Rosé along with big reds paired with chocolate selections, call us for a reservation on Saturday or Sunday, February 10th or 11th, Valentine’s Weekend.

We look forward to sharing our Rosé along with our Big Reds and homemade wine truffles and other delicious chocolate treats!

The wine flight includes the following new releases of Natalie’s Estate wines:
2023 Rose’
2020 “Red Willow Vineyard” SANGIOVESE
2020 “The Pines Vineyard” MERLOT
2020 “Elephant Mountain Vineyard” PETIT VERDOT

Come enjoy and celebrate Valentine’s Day early with your special friends or loved ones or come solo and treat yourself!

Please make your reservation by calling Boyd at 503-807-5008 or emailing cassandra@nataliesestatewinery.com. Reservations are required.

We look forward to seeing you!
$30 per tasting or complimentary for Cellar Club members

https://www.facebook.com/events/1374235603184286/
More details: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/
Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com

 

Fee: $30 per person

Join us for wine tasting with chocolate Valentine's Weekend in wine country

Natalie's Estate Winery
Natalie's Estate Winery 16825 16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
February (2024)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable