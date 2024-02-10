 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Winery
Map:240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-1141
Email:liz@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/dobbesfamilyestate/detail/454181/valentines-weekend-wine-chocolate?_gl=1*o2ouyv*_ga*MTMyMDI0Mzg2Mi4xNzAzMTg5OTMx*_ga_TMDR2ZBWCB*MTcwNTUzODA3Mi45Ny4xLjE3MDU1MzgwNzYuNTYuMC4w&_ga=2.43165542.2107748577.1705507449-1320243862.1703189931
All Dates:Feb 10, 2024 - Feb 11, 2024

Valentine's Weekend: Wine & Chocolate

Welcome to our exclusive Valentine's Weekend Wine Tasting, where we've carefully curated a selection of exquisite wines paired with two decadent chocolates from local chocolatier Suzy's Chocolate's for an indulgent and romantic experience. Allow your senses to embark on a journey of flavor, each sip complemented by the rich, velvety notes of perfectly matched chocolates. Members receive special pricing!

 

Fee: $40.00

A perfect pairing!

Dobbes Family Winery
Dobbes Family Winery 97115 240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR 97115
February (2024)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable