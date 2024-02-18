 Calendar Home
Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard
Map:18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-662-5323
Email:jvitkovich@saffronfields.com
Website:http://https://saffronfields.com/reservation/?reservationDate=2024-02-18&guestCount=2&reservationTime=11:00:00
All Dates:Feb 18, 2024 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Valentine's Weekend Chocolate Flight

Treat your senses to an unparalleled experience with our Wine and Chocolate Flight! Enjoy the perfect combination of three thoughtfully selected wines and three heavenly chocolates crafted by The Bard's Confectionary. Each wine, from the full-bodied and rich Pinot Noir to the crisp and refreshing Chardonnay, is paired with a unique chocolate that expertly complements its distinct flavor profile. Give your taste buds an unforgettable night!

 

Fee: $35

Chocolates, Wine, and a beautiful time.

