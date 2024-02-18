Valentine's Weekend Chocolate Flight

Treat your senses to an unparalleled experience with our Wine and Chocolate Flight! Enjoy the perfect combination of three thoughtfully selected wines and three heavenly chocolates crafted by The Bard's Confectionary. Each wine, from the full-bodied and rich Pinot Noir to the crisp and refreshing Chardonnay, is paired with a unique chocolate that expertly complements its distinct flavor profile. Give your taste buds an unforgettable night!

Fee: $35