Valentine's Weekend at J Wrigley Vineyards

Celebrate Valentines Weekend at J Wrigley Vineyards with bubbles, decadent chocolate, scrumptious cheese and of course that special someone.



Please see the dates and times below, we'll be open until 7pm on Valentine's Day.

Thursday, February 14th 12:00-7:00pm

Friday, February 15th 12:00-4:00

Saturday, February 15th 12:00-4:00

Sunday, February 15th 12:00-4:00



Join J Wrigley as we put together a lovely cheese and chocolate plate for you and your plus one. Cost is $30 per couple, this includes 2 glasses of bubbles and a chocolate & cheese plate. Add on a full flight tasting for $10 per person (each tasting fee waived with bottle purchase). Wine club members cost is $20 per couple with complimentary wine tasting.



Please rsvp to info@jwrigleyvineyards.com