Valentine's Weekend

Friend, lover, partner, whatever you call them, bring to them to YVV for a Valentine's Day treat. Or if you're solo, come enjoy a glass or flight with our Tasting Room staff! We'll be pouring our Signature Flight with the newly released 2018 Rosé of Pinot Noir and a complimentary chocolate truffle for a sumptuous pairing with our 2014 Pinot Noir Reserve. $15/flight.