|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|Map:
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|linda@yamhill.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=valentine-s-weekend-at-yvv--1452900856--141&eventDate=2019-2-14
|All Dates:
Valentine's Weekend
Friend, lover, partner, whatever you call them, bring to them to YVV for a Valentine's Day treat. Or if you're solo, come enjoy a glass or flight with our Tasting Room staff! We'll be pouring our Signature Flight with the newly released 2018 Rosé of Pinot Noir and a complimentary chocolate truffle for a sumptuous pairing with our 2014 Pinot Noir Reserve. $15/flight.
No reservations needed for this special Valentine's flight!