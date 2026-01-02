 Calendar Home
Location:solena cellars LLC
Map:PO BOX 760, YAMHILL, OR 97148
Phone: 5036623700
Email:lily@solenaestate.com
Website:http://PO BOX 760
All Dates:Feb 9, 2026 - Feb 15, 2026

Valentine's Week Chocolate Pairing

This reservation offers you coveted seating at Soléna Estate for our Chocolate & Wine Flight experience. Relax at your table as a dedicated team member guides you through a thoughtfully curated flight of our finest wines, sourced from marquee vineyards across the Willamette Valley, each paired with handcrafted chocolates infused with Soléna wines to perfectly complement and elevate every sip.

The total cost for this experience is $45 per person, including the deposit.

Reservations are strongly recommended, as this experience often sells out and the wine-infused chocolates tend to run out. Walk-ins are welcome based on availability. If you don’t see a time that works for your group, please give us a call and we’ll do our best to accommodate you.

We look forward to welcoming you and sharing this indulgent expression of the Willamette Valley with you at Soléna Estate. 🍷🍫

 

Fee: $Nos Amis: Complimentary | General Public $45

This reservation offers you coveted seating at Soléna Estate for our Chocolate & Wine Flight experience. Relax at your table as a dedicated team member guides you through a thoughtfully curated flight of our finest wines, sourced from marquee vineyards across the Willamette Valley, each paired with handcrafted chocolates infused with Soléna wines to perfectly complement and elevate ...
solena cellars LLC
solena cellars LLC 97148 PO BOX 760, YAMHILL, OR 97148
February (2026)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable