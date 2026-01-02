Valentine's Week Chocolate Pairing

This reservation offers you coveted seating at Soléna Estate for our Chocolate & Wine Flight experience. Relax at your table as a dedicated team member guides you through a thoughtfully curated flight of our finest wines, sourced from marquee vineyards across the Willamette Valley, each paired with handcrafted chocolates infused with Soléna wines to perfectly complement and elevate every sip.



The total cost for this experience is $45 per person, including the deposit.



Reservations are strongly recommended, as this experience often sells out and the wine-infused chocolates tend to run out. Walk-ins are welcome based on availability. If you don’t see a time that works for your group, please give us a call and we’ll do our best to accommodate you.



We look forward to welcoming you and sharing this indulgent expression of the Willamette Valley with you at Soléna Estate. 🍷🍫

Fee: $Nos Amis: Complimentary | General Public $45