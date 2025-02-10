|Location:
|Solena Estate
|Map:
|17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|5036623700
|Email:
|lily@solenaestate.com
|Website:
|http://17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
|All Dates:
Valentine's Week Chocolate Pairing
Love and friendship is in the air! From February 10th to the 14th, indulge yourself or someone special with a delightful treat at the Soléna Tasting Room. Savor a specially curated Wine & Chocolate flight for Valentine's Day. This optional flight upgrade spans multiple vintages & varietals. Each wine is coupled with gourmet chocolates, crafted by local chocolatiers, Moonstruck & Teeter Totter.
Fee: $40 for General Customers and $10 for Club Members