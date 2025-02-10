Valentine's Week Chocolate Pairing

Love and friendship is in the air! From February 10th to the 14th, indulge yourself or someone special with a delightful treat at the Soléna Tasting Room. Savor a specially curated Wine & Chocolate flight for Valentine's Day. This optional flight upgrade spans multiple vintages & varietals. Each wine is coupled with gourmet chocolates, crafted by local chocolatiers, Moonstruck & Teeter Totter.





Fee: $40 for General Customers and $10 for Club Members