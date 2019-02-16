|Location:
|Winter's Hill Estate
|Map:
|6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|Phone:
|5038644592
|Email:
|cellardoor@wintershillwine.com
|Website:
|http://https://wintershillwine.com/events/valentines/
|All Dates:
Valentine's Fondue
Join us to celebrate Valentine’s weekend with wine and fondue. We will have cheese fondue going all day to pair with your flight of wine. Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Vendors: Sophisticated Beads Jewelry. Fee: $15 tasting flight. Complimentary for Cellar Door Club Members and four guests.
