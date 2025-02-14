 Calendar Home
Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: 5033630525
Email:info@coriaestates.com
Website:http://8252 Redstone Ave SE
All Dates:Feb 14, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Valentine's Day: Sweetheart's Dinner

Join us at Cória Estates for an intimate evening of fine dining, remarkable wines and unforgettable company. This 4-course, Winemaker Dinner will feature exquisite cuisine by Dolce Vita, with each course lovingly prepared to complement one of our signature wines. Winemaker Aurora will guide you through each sip as it arrives at your table.

Reserve your table today and see just how sweet Valentine’s Day can be!

$110 per person / Club $95
Includes: Dinner, Wine, Gratuity, and $10 Wine Credit (towards bottle purchase)

 

Fee: $110 / Club $95

Enjoy a 4-course feast by Dolce Vita, paired with our finest wines. Winemaker guided. Salud!

Cória Estates
Cória Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
February (2025)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable