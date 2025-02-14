Valentine's Day: Sweetheart's Dinner

Join us at Cória Estates for an intimate evening of fine dining, remarkable wines and unforgettable company. This 4-course, Winemaker Dinner will feature exquisite cuisine by Dolce Vita, with each course lovingly prepared to complement one of our signature wines. Winemaker Aurora will guide you through each sip as it arrives at your table.



Reserve your table today and see just how sweet Valentine’s Day can be!



$110 per person / Club $95

Includes: Dinner, Wine, Gratuity, and $10 Wine Credit (towards bottle purchase)

