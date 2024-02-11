 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:info@youngberghill.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/455453/valentines-day-drag-show
All Dates:Feb 11, 2024 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Valentine's Day Drag Show

What can be better than a Dragtastic morning full of food, wine and entertainment?

Unleash your inner diva and get ready to join us at Youngberg Hill for a real Sunday Funday brunch while Oregon's very own Miss Gay Oregon 2021, Nicole Onoscopy, and her fellow Queens entertain us with the number one drag show of the year!

Our bar will be open, but to help expedite the process when you arrive, we will offer a pre-purchase/order of wine and beer. Please see the add-on options for your ticket.

Food purchase is separate; pre-order is recommended. https://wanderingvine.square.site

Don't forget to bring some extra cash to tip our performers.

*21 and over only

 

Fee: $25

