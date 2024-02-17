 Calendar Home
Location:Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
Map:8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, CARLTON, OR 97111
Phone: 9712816892
Email:info@theblackdogvineyard.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/black-dog-vineyard-carlton/experience/458609/valentines-celebration-wine-truffle-pairing?date=2024-02-17&size=2&time=12%3A00
All Dates:Feb 17, 2024 - Feb 18, 2024 Appointments can be made every half hour from 11am to 4:30pm.

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Truffle Pairing

Join us at Black Dog Vineyard for an intimate and casual wine & chocolate pairing the weekend of February 16th and 17th. Tastings include four of our estate wines which originate at our Carlton estate, paired one to one with hand made truffles from local Oregon favorite Moonstruck chocolates. RSVP at the link or by calling the tasting room at 971.281.6892

 

Fee: $40

A flight of four estate wines paired with Moonstruck chocolate truffles in a casual setting.

Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
