Valentine's Day Chocolate and Truffle Pairing

Join us at Black Dog Vineyard for an intimate and casual wine & chocolate pairing the weekend of February 16th and 17th. Tastings include four of our estate wines which originate at our Carlton estate, paired one to one with hand made truffles from local Oregon favorite Moonstruck chocolates. RSVP at the link or by calling the tasting room at 971.281.6892

Fee: $40