|Location:
|Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
|Map:
|8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, CARLTON, OR 97111
|Phone:
|9712816892
|Email:
|info@theblackdogvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/black-dog-vineyard-carlton/experience/458609/valentines-celebration-wine-truffle-pairing?date=2024-02-17&size=2&time=12%3A00
|All Dates:
Valentine's Day Chocolate and Truffle Pairing
Join us at Black Dog Vineyard for an intimate and casual wine & chocolate pairing the weekend of February 16th and 17th. Tastings include four of our estate wines which originate at our Carlton estate, paired one to one with hand made truffles from local Oregon favorite Moonstruck chocolates. RSVP at the link or by calling the tasting room at 971.281.6892
Fee: $40
A flight of four estate wines paired with Moonstruck chocolate truffles in a casual setting.