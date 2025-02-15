|Location:
|Illahe Vineyards & Winery
|3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
|503-831-1248
|karen@illahevineyards.com
|http://www.illahevineyards.com
Celebrate Valentine's Day at Illahe Vineyards
with Exciting New 2024 Vintage Releases
Saturday, February 15th
11am-5pm
Valentine's Day, Perfectly Paired. 🍷💘
Love is in the air... and so is joy of drinking the new 2024 vintage!
This Valentine's Day, treat yourself (and someone special) to the exclusive first taste of our new vintage, including familiar favorites, as well as a brand new Syrah from The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater.
Sip and indulge in pairings of fresh, local oysters and irresistible small bites prepared by Biscuits & Pickles, all on our beautiful estate property.
Reserve your spot now!
Please order your tickets in advance.
Club Members - $20
Club members can invite up to 4 guests at this price
General Admission - $35
Questions? karen@illahevineyards.com, 503-831-1248
