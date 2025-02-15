 Calendar Home
Location:Illahe Vineyards & Winery
Map:3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
Phone: 503-831-1248
Email:karen@illahevineyards.com
Website:http://www.illahevineyards.com
All Dates:Feb 15, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Valentine's Day at Illahe Vineyards

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Illahe Vineyards
with Exciting New 2024 Vintage Releases

Saturday, February 15th
11am-5pm


Valentine's Day, Perfectly Paired. 🍷💘
Love is in the air... and so is joy of drinking the new 2024 vintage!


This Valentine's Day, treat yourself (and someone special) to the exclusive first taste of our new vintage, including familiar favorites, as well as a brand new Syrah from The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater.


Sip and indulge in pairings of fresh, local oysters and irresistible small bites prepared by Biscuits & Pickles, all on our beautiful estate property.

Reserve your spot now!
Please order your tickets in advance.


Club Members - $20
Club members can invite up to 4 guests at this price

General Admission - $35

Questions? karen@illahevineyards.com, 503-831-1248

 

Fee: $35

