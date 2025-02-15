Valentine's Celebration with Cheese Pairing

Celebrate love with a delightful selection of perfectly paired wines and artisanal cheeses on February 15th. Savor the rich flavors of carefully selected cheeses, thoughtfully paired with a curated selection of our favorite wines.



Cheese add-on is $15. Please select at time of reservation. Limited availability.



Tastings are $35 per guest, waived with a 2 bottle purchase.

Complimentary tastings for Family Roots Wine club members based on club level.



Appointments available daily for groups of 1-6. Walk-ins welcome for groups of 1- 6 based on availability. Walk-in groups over 6, seating may not be available. To ensure we are ready for you, please include all guests in your reservation, including minors and non-drinking guests. We want to make sure everyone has a seat that needs one.



*Please note: a $10 fee will be applied per non-drinking guest. A non-alcoholic drink and snack is included. We kindly ask guests call ahead if bringing four-legged friends. Please see our FAQ's for more information.



For groups of 7+, please email info@knudsenvineyards.com.