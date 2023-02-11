|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen/
|All Dates:
Valentine's Celebration at Knudsen Vineyards
Join our friendly team for a tasting of our wines and stunning vineyard views as we share the love with Patton Valley Wines. Our Valentine's gift to you! We will be pouring Patton Valley Wines alongside Knudsen Vineyards wines Feb 11 - 12. Make a reservation to experience this special collaboration.
A flight including Patton Valley and Knudsen Vineyards.