Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen/
All Dates:Feb 11, 2023 - Feb 12, 2023

Valentine's Celebration at Knudsen Vineyards

Join our friendly team for a tasting of our wines and stunning vineyard views as we share the love with Patton Valley Wines. Our Valentine's gift to you! We will be pouring Patton Valley Wines alongside Knudsen Vineyards wines Feb 11 - 12. Make a reservation to experience this special collaboration.

A flight including Patton Valley and Knudsen Vineyards.

