|Location:
|Raptor Ridge Tasting Room
|Map:
|18700 SW Hillsboro HWY, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5036288463
|Email:
|info@raptorridgewinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.raptorridgewinery.com/events/Bouquets---Bubbly-for-Valentine-s-Day
|All Dates:
Valentine's Bouquet Bar
Sip on some Raptor Ridge bubbly, enjoy a special tasting flight, and select from an array of traditional blooms and eclectic foraged greenery. Our talented floral designer will create a unique arrangement for your special someone. Or treat yourself, you deserve it!
Tastings are free for Club Members and $20 for the public. $25 for 8 roses or a mixed arrangement.
Join us on Valentine's weekend and create your own custom bouquet!