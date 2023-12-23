|Location:
|Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
|645 NE 3rd Street, Suite 1A McMinnville, OR 97128, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|503-474-7670
|celeste@chrisjamescellars.com
|http://https://chrisjamescellars.com/event/tanoshi-inc-chris-james-cellars/
Vadnay Chocolate & Tanoshi Inc @ CJC
Saturday December 23rd 12-5pm || McMinnville Tasting Room
Join us for a fun day of wine and shopping as we are joined by Tanoshi Inc, and Vadnay Chocolate Co. on December 23rd from Noon to 5pm. Get your last-minute Christmas shopping done while enjoying our weekly flight or a glass of your favorite wine.
