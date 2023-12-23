 Calendar Home
Location:Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
Map:645 NE 3rd Street, Suite 1A McMinnville, OR 97128, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 503-474-7670
Email:celeste@chrisjamescellars.com
Website:http://https://chrisjamescellars.com/event/tanoshi-inc-chris-james-cellars/
All Dates:Dec 23, 2023 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Vadnay Chocolate & Tanoshi Inc @ CJC

Saturday December 23rd 12-5pm || McMinnville Tasting Room

Join us for a fun day of wine and shopping as we are joined by Tanoshi Inc, and Vadnay Chocolate Co. on December 23rd from Noon to 5pm. Get your last-minute Christmas shopping done while enjoying our weekly flight or a glass of your favorite wine.

Get your last minute Christmas shopping done with Chris James Cellars, Vadnay Chocolate, and Tanoshi

