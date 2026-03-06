 Calendar Home
Location:Manzanita NW
Map:2141 NW Savier Street, Portland, OR 97210
Phone: 971-303-9674
Email:info@manzanitanw.com
Website:https://www.manzanitanw.com/
All Dates:Mar 6, 2026 - Mar 31, 2026

Urban Portland March Wine Club Share

We're having a Wine Club Share in Portland with 3 urban wineries in March. Stop in at The Portland Wine Bar or Manzanita NW for your stamp card.

Fill out all locations on the stamp card, return to your starting location and receive a prize for completing the tour!

If you aren't a member yet, now's a great time to join the Woof Pack!

Members Only Urban Portland March Wine Club Share

