|Location:
|Manzanita NW
|Map:
|2141 NW Savier Street, Portland, OR 97210
|Phone:
|971-303-9674
|Email:
|info@manzanitanw.com
|Website:
|https://www.manzanitanw.com/
|All Dates:
Urban Portland March Wine Club Share
We're having a Wine Club Share in Portland with 3 urban wineries in March. Stop in at The Portland Wine Bar or Manzanita NW for your stamp card.
Fill out all locations on the stamp card, return to your starting location and receive a prize for completing the tour!
If you aren't a member yet, now's a great time to join the Woof Pack!
