 Calendar Home
Location:McTavish Room, Liberty Theatre
Map:1203 Commercial St, Astoria, OR 97103
Phone: 5033256311
Email:events@oldoregon.com
Website:http://https://astoriacrabfest.com/wine-competition/
All Dates:Mar 16, 2024 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

UnWined in Astoria

Sip and savor a unique opportunity that brings you up-close-and-personal with 2024 Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood and Wine Festival wines BEFORE the festival!

Every year, approximately 40 Oregon wineries come to the festival and they are invited to enter their wines into our festival competition. Five wine experts sample entries from wineries attending our festival. Guided by their collective input, the festival awards dozens of entries with gold, silver, and bronze awards to the wines that best represent their varietal style.

Immediately following the official wine competition, the public is invited to sample the wines that evening during our UnWined ticketed event. Ticket includes 10 wine tastes, souvenir UnWined tasting glass, appetizers, participation in selection of "People's Choice Award", and more.

 

Fee: $45

Sip and savor on wines entered into our festival wine competition.

McTavish Room, Liberty Theatre
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

