UnWined in Astoria

Sip and savor a unique opportunity that brings you up-close-and-personal with 2024 Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood and Wine Festival wines BEFORE the festival!



Every year, approximately 40 Oregon wineries come to the festival and they are invited to enter their wines into our festival competition. Five wine experts sample entries from wineries attending our festival. Guided by their collective input, the festival awards dozens of entries with gold, silver, and bronze awards to the wines that best represent their varietal style.



Immediately following the official wine competition, the public is invited to sample the wines that evening during our UnWined ticketed event. Ticket includes 10 wine tastes, souvenir UnWined tasting glass, appetizers, participation in selection of "People's Choice Award", and more.

Fee: $45