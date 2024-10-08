Unwind & Uncork at The Setting Inn WV

Situated in the heart of Oregon wine country is The Setting’s newest tasting room, located inside The Setting Inn Willamette Valley. Experience a curated selection of The Setting Wines Bordeaux and Burgundian varietals from some of the most renowned vineyard sites throughout Willamette Valley, Napa and Sonoma. As a guest of The Setting Inn, you will also be given the exclusive opportunity to gain access to taste wines from their Single Vineyard Designate collection portfolio. These wines are extremely limited in production, member exclusive, and all rated between 94-100 points. We look forward to welcoming you!



**Minimum of two night's stay required to book. Must be 21 or over. Includes one exclusive wine tasting of The Setting Wines for two adult persons. Subject to availability of Tasting Room Manager. Please contact the Tasting Room upon booking to schedule your wine tasting. Standard cancellation policy applies. Now through November





ABOUT THE SETTING INN WILLAMETTE VALLEY



The Setting Inn Willamette Valley welcomes guests to experience all the Willamette Valley has to offer and discover their perfect setting. Reopened in 2021 as the renovated and rebranded Setting Inn, the property offers some of the best rooms in Oregon Wine Country for those seeking modern luxury with close proximity to the acclaimed wineries of Newberg, Dundee, Ribbon Ridge and Chehalem Mountain AVAs. Each of the eight guest rooms offers a unique design and layout while maintaining the quintessential Setting Inn amenities: ultra-comfortable king beds, ecofriendly LATHER toiletries, flat-screen televisions, Nespresso coffee, Steven Smith Tea, plush robes and slippers, and an Oregon-meets-Europe locally inspired continental breakfast box delivered to your room each morning.



The property sits on a manicured 10-acre property in Newberg, Oregon Guest rooms’ covered balconies, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, the great lawn, the bocce court, and the courtyard, offer breathtaking valley views and feature inviting sitting areas to relax. The new, gorgeous on-site tasting room offers a welcoming space to experience The Setting Wines' acclaimed wines, including wines from the Chehalem Mountains and the Eola-Amity Hills. Finally, the modernized barn offers an engaging space to lounge and have some fun with new and old friends. Customized private events such as intimate celebrations, corporate retreats and offsites are available for booking in the barn, the barn’s new private meeting room and the inn’s spacious lobby.





ABOUT THE SETTING WINES



Established in 2014, The Setting Wines is a collection of luxury wines created by three friends who share a love of wine and philanthropy: Jeff Cova, Noah McMahon and famed winemaker Jesse Katz. Sourced from the most prestigious vineyards throughout Napa, Sonoma Valleys and now Oregon’s Willamette Valley, The Setting Wines produces the most compelling and high-quality wines with meticulous attention to detail. As a brand dedicated to celebrating life’s simple moments and the transformative power of shared experiences, The Setting Wines was created to bring people together to experience joy in everyday occasions. The Setting Wines also holds the record for highest bid for a single bottle of wine at auction, a six-liter bottle of The Setting Wines 2019 Glass Slipper Vineyard Cabernet that earned one-million dollars to benefit the Emeril Lagasse Foundation.

Fee: $120 + Room Rate