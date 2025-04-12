 Calendar Home
Location:The Erin Hanson Gallery
Map:1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 334-3670
Email:info@erinhanson.com
Website:https://www.erinhanson.com/event/secondsaturday
All Dates:Apr 12, 2025 - Apr 13, 2025 1-5 PM

Unexpected Pairings

Enjoy beautiful art and wonderful wines from Sokol Blosser Winery, paired with unexpected nibbles, as you enjoy all The Erin Hanson Gallery offers during the spring. Spend an afternoon enjoying impressionist landscape paintings filled with joyful color. Celebrate the crisp light of spring at The Erin Hanson Gallery.

Enjoy pairings of local wine and unexpected nibbles as you spend an afternoon relishing lovely art.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

