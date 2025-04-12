|Location:
|The Erin Hanson Gallery
|Map:
|1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|(503) 334-3670
|Email:
|info@erinhanson.com
|Website:
|https://www.erinhanson.com/event/secondsaturday
|All Dates:
Unexpected Pairings
Enjoy beautiful art and wonderful wines from Sokol Blosser Winery, paired with unexpected nibbles, as you enjoy all The Erin Hanson Gallery offers during the spring. Spend an afternoon enjoying impressionist landscape paintings filled with joyful color. Celebrate the crisp light of spring at The Erin Hanson Gallery.
