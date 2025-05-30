|Location:
|Bryn Mawr Vineyards
|Map:
|5935 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|5035662132
|Email:
|khills@familybuildingblocks.org
|Website:
|https://familybuildingblocks.org/uncorked/
|All Dates:
Uncorked
Uncorked Revelry and Uncorked Live tickets are available now! Join Family Building Blocks May 30, 2025 and May 31, 2025 for Uncorked 2025, the Mid-Valley's premier auction benefiting Family Building Blocks, taking place at Bryn Mawr Vineyards. Be part of the Uncorked legacy by joining us for our 18h anniversary celebration. Uncorked has raised nearly $6 million for Family Building Blocks, our community’s Relief Nursery committed to “Keeping Children Safe and Families Together.”
Uncorked Revelry: Kicking off Friday evening, Revelry features Oregon chefs, wineries, breweries, handcrafted cocktails, a silent auction, games, and more.
Uncorked Live: Culminating Saturday evening, Live boasts a luxurious three-course dinner and live auction offering exclusive experience packages.
Fee: $95-$300