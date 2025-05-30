Uncorked

Uncorked Revelry and Uncorked Live tickets are available now! Join Family Building Blocks May 30, 2025 and May 31, 2025 for Uncorked 2025, the Mid-Valley's premier auction benefiting Family Building Blocks, taking place at Bryn Mawr Vineyards. Be part of the Uncorked legacy by joining us for our 18h anniversary celebration. Uncorked has raised nearly $6 million for Family Building Blocks, our community’s Relief Nursery committed to “Keeping Children Safe and Families Together.”



Uncorked Revelry: Kicking off Friday evening, Revelry features Oregon chefs, wineries, breweries, handcrafted cocktails, a silent auction, games, and more.



Uncorked Live: Culminating Saturday evening, Live boasts a luxurious three-course dinner and live auction offering exclusive experience packages.





Fee: $95-$300