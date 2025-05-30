 Calendar Home
Location:Bryn Mawr Vineyards
Map:5935 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 5035662132
Email:khills@familybuildingblocks.org
Website:https://familybuildingblocks.org/uncorked/
All Dates:May 30, 2025 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm Event ends at sunset
May 31, 2025 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Uncorked

Uncorked Revelry and Uncorked Live tickets are available now! Join Family Building Blocks May 30, 2025 and May 31, 2025 for Uncorked 2025, the Mid-Valley's premier auction benefiting Family Building Blocks, taking place at Bryn Mawr Vineyards. Be part of the Uncorked legacy by joining us for our 18h anniversary celebration. Uncorked has raised nearly $6 million for Family Building Blocks, our community’s Relief Nursery committed to “Keeping Children Safe and Families Together.”

Uncorked Revelry: Kicking off Friday evening, Revelry features Oregon chefs, wineries, breweries, handcrafted cocktails, a silent auction, games, and more.

Uncorked Live: Culminating Saturday evening, Live boasts a luxurious three-course dinner and live auction offering exclusive experience packages.

 

Fee: $95-$300

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

