Ugly Sweaters & Brooks Syrah Release Party

Celebrate the release of Brooks' 2022 Terue Syrah! Enjoy a complimentary taste of Syrah paired with a complimentary bite.



Don’t forget to wear your favorite ugly Christmas sweater; our favorite will win a $100 Brooks gift card. Our regular food menu, wine flights, and wines by the glass and bottle will be available for purchase. Reservations are recommended.