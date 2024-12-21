|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|http://21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln
|All Dates:
Ugly Sweaters & Brooks Syrah Release Party
Celebrate the release of Brooks' 2022 Terue Syrah! Enjoy a complimentary taste of Syrah paired with a complimentary bite.
Don’t forget to wear your favorite ugly Christmas sweater; our favorite will win a $100 Brooks gift card. Our regular food menu, wine flights, and wines by the glass and bottle will be available for purchase. Reservations are recommended.
