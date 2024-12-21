 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln
All Dates:Dec 21, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Ugly Sweaters & Brooks Syrah Release Party

Celebrate the release of Brooks' 2022 Terue Syrah! Enjoy a complimentary taste of Syrah paired with a complimentary bite.

Don’t forget to wear your favorite ugly Christmas sweater; our favorite will win a $100 Brooks gift card. Our regular food menu, wine flights, and wines by the glass and bottle will be available for purchase. Reservations are recommended.

Celebrate the release of Brooks' 2022 Terue Syrah!

