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Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://www.brookswine.com
All Dates:Aug 21, 2026

Twilight Hours

There is no better time in Oregon than late summer, come experience the beauty of the season in one of the most gorgeous settings in the Willamette Valley, the Brooks Secret Garden. Surrounded by vines dripping in grapes soon to become wine and the beauty of our world class multi-level biodynamic garden, enjoy wines by the glass or bottle and wonderful food pairings from local food trucks.

 

Fee: $Make a Reservation.

There is no better time in Oregon than late summer!

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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