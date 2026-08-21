|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|http://www.brookswine.com
|All Dates:
Twilight Hours
There is no better time in Oregon than late Summer, come experience the beauty of the season in one of the most gorgeous settings in the Willamette Valley, the Brooks Secret Garden. Surrounded by vines dripping in grapes soon to become wine and the beauty of our world class multi-level biodynamic garden, enjoy wines by the glass or bottle and wonderful food offerings from local food trucks.
Fee: $Make a Reservation.
There is no better time in Oregon than late Summer!