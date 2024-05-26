 Calendar Home
Location:Zenith Vineyard
Map:5657 Zena Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 5039323540
Email:kim@zenithvineyard.com
Website:http://https://www.zenithvineyard.com/reservation#/?reservationDate=2024-05-26&guestCount=2&reservationTime=13:30:00&reservationTypeId=003aed59-02c1-44da-b65b-ad1aa8c23280
All Dates:May 26, 2024 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Tunes in the Tasting Room

SUNDAY, MAY 26TH 2PM -5PM
We are excited to invite you to Tunes in the Tasting Room on Sunday, May 26th from 2pm to 5pm. Join us for an afternoon filled with the musical talent of local artist Remy Felsch!

Join us for an afternoon with local musician Remy Felsch. Enjoy a relaxing spring afternoon with a glass of Zenith wine, lively music, and vineyard views.

Wine will be available for purchase by the glass or bottle.

Food Pricing:

Food Carts: TBD *Please make a reservation to secure your spot!

Charcuterie - $28 (feeds ~2 people)

 

Fee: $0

Zenith Vineyard
Zenith Vineyard 97304 5657 Zena Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
