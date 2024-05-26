Tunes in the Tasting Room

SUNDAY, MAY 26TH 2PM -5PM

We are excited to invite you to Tunes in the Tasting Room on Sunday, May 26th from 2pm to 5pm. Join us for an afternoon filled with the musical talent of local artist Remy Felsch!



Join us for an afternoon with local musician Remy Felsch. Enjoy a relaxing spring afternoon with a glass of Zenith wine, lively music, and vineyard views.



Wine will be available for purchase by the glass or bottle.



Food Pricing:



Food Carts: TBD *Please make a reservation to secure your spot!



Charcuterie - $28 (feeds ~2 people)

Fee: $0