|Location:
|Ponzi Vineyards
|Map:
|19500, Sherwood, OR 97140
|Phone:
|503-628-1227
|Email:
|hospitality@ponzivineyards.com
|Website:
|https://www.ponzivineyards.com/winery-events/
|All Dates:
Tunes & Terroir
Join us at the winery for Tunes & Terroir, a relaxed afternoon of wine, music, and vineyard views featuring live music by Rob Rainwater on the patio from 2 to 5 PM. Admission is complimentary with the reservation of a Ponzi Vineyards Signature Flight, making this the perfect way to ease into the weekend in the Chehalem Mountains.
Fee: $50
Summer music series complimentary with Ponzi Vineyards Signature Tasting reservation