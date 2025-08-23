Tunes & Terroir

Join us at the winery for Tunes & Terroir, a relaxed afternoon of wine, music, and vineyard views featuring live music by David Elan on the patio from 2 to 5 PM. Admission is complimentary with the reservation of a Ponzi Vineyards Signature Flight, making this the perfect way to ease into the weekend in the Chehalem Mountains.

Fee: $50