Location:Ponzi Vineyards
Map:19500, Sherwood, OR 97140
Phone: 503-628-1227
Email:hospitality@ponzivineyards.com
Website:https://www.ponzivineyards.com/winery-events/
All Dates:Aug 23, 2025 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Tunes & Terroir

Join us at the winery for Tunes & Terroir, a relaxed afternoon of wine, music, and vineyard views featuring live music by David Elan on the patio from 2 to 5 PM. Admission is complimentary with the reservation of a Ponzi Vineyards Signature Flight, making this the perfect way to ease into the weekend in the Chehalem Mountains.

 

Fee: $50

Relaxed music series at the winery to accompany afternoon tastings.

