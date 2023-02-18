 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen/
All Dates:Feb 18, 2023

Truffle Foray, Cheese & Wine Experience

Treat yourself to this 3rd Annual Truffle Foray with truffle guide, Ava Chapman, and her truffle-hunting dog, Joey.

This intimate outing beneath our estate Douglas Fir trees provides an ideal adventure for truffle enthusiasts and newcomers alike!

Following the hike, we will raise our glasses to toast our foray success while pairing Knudsen Vineyards wines with a selection of beautifully curated truffle-themed artisan cheeses and charcuterie.

-> ABOUT THIS EXPERIENCE
$175 per person regular ticket price ($155 per person for Family Roots Wine Club Members)
We cannot guarantee that we will find truffles, however, we have had luck in the past and look forward to sharing this experience with a small group of up to 14 guests.

Knudsen Vineyards
9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
February (2023)
« January
March »
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

