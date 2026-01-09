|Location:
Estate in the Salem Hills
8800 Enchanted Way SE, Turner, OR 97392
Truffle Foray & Truffle Luncheon Experience
Link to book: https://www.exploretock.com/wvv/experience/584526/truffle-foray
For small groups of 2-8 people
Introducing our Truffle Foray, a new hands-on, guided experience that combines truffle hunting, wine pairings and forest immersion. Join us at 10:30 am on Fridays, January 9th through March 27th, 2026, at the Estate in the Salem Hills for this unique offering.
The foray begins with a one-hour guided hike through our lower property, where you’ll get in the dirt and forage for truffles alongside truffle dog Willa and her owner, Maura, a certified truffle guide. The experience concludes with a demonstration of how to prepare and use fresh truffles. Tickets are $195 per person and $146.25 for Members and Owners (25% discount).
Enhance your experience with a chef-curated, three-course Truffle Foray Luncheon in the Estate Tasting Room after your foray. Tickets are $175 per person and $131.25 for Members and Owners (25% discount).
When booking on Tock, you'll be prompted to add the Truffle Pairing Luncheon to your Truffle Foray reservation. Please make your luncheon reservation in advance of your visit so our chef can prepare for you.
Menu for Truffle Foray Luncheon
A culinary experience created with Oregon truffles – atmospheric and culinary infusion throughout
2022 Elton Self-Rooted Pinot Noir
paired with
Truffle French Onion Stew
braised pork cheek, thyme, gold potato, crème fraîche, gruyère crisp
2023 Bernau Block Pinot Noir
paired with
Roasted Duck Breast
foraged mushroom glacé, brussels sprouts, potato pavé, shaved truffles
2022 Quinta Reserva Port-Style Pinot Noir
paired with
Truffle Dome
malt sponge cake, black truffle ice cream, chocolate-truffle liqueur, milk snow, toasted white chocolate crumb, candied hazelnut
