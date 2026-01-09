Location: Estate in the Salem Hills Map: 8800 Enchanted Way SE, Turner, OR 97392 All Dates: Jan 9, 2026 - Mar 27, 2026 Repeat weekly on Fridays from 10:30-11:30 AM



Truffle Foray & Truffle Luncheon Experience

Location: Estate in the Salem Hills, 8800 Enchanted Way SE Turner, OR 97392

Link to book: https://www.exploretock.com/wvv/experience/584526/truffle-foray

For small groups of 2-8 people





Introducing our Truffle Foray, a new hands-on, guided experience that combines truffle hunting, wine pairings and forest immersion. Join us at 10:30 am on Fridays, January 9th through March 27th, 2026, at the Estate in the Salem Hills for this unique offering.





The foray begins with a one-hour guided hike through our lower property, where you’ll get in the dirt and forage for truffles alongside truffle dog Willa and her owner, Maura, a certified truffle guide. The experience concludes with a demonstration of how to prepare and use fresh truffles. Tickets are $195 per person and $146.25 for Members and Owners (25% discount).





Enhance your experience with a chef-curated, three-course Truffle Foray Luncheon in the Estate Tasting Room after your foray. Tickets are $175 per person and $131.25 for Members and Owners (25% discount).





When booking on Tock, you'll be prompted to add the Truffle Pairing Luncheon to your Truffle Foray reservation. Please make your luncheon reservation in advance of your visit so our chef can prepare for you.





Menu for Truffle Foray Luncheon

A culinary experience created with Oregon truffles – atmospheric and culinary infusion throughout





2022 Elton Self-Rooted Pinot Noir

paired with

Truffle French Onion Stew

braised pork cheek, thyme, gold potato, crème fraîche, gruyère crisp





2023 Bernau Block Pinot Noir

paired with

Roasted Duck Breast

foraged mushroom glacé, brussels sprouts, potato pavé, shaved truffles





2022 Quinta Reserva Port-Style Pinot Noir

paired with

Truffle Dome

malt sponge cake, black truffle ice cream, chocolate-truffle liqueur, milk snow, toasted white chocolate crumb, candied hazelnut

