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Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0331/trivia-time--may-17--national-lampoons-themed
All Dates:May 17, 2026 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Trivia Time: National Lampoon’s Edition

Pack your brain, your funniest friends, and your best questionable vacation decisions for a National Lampoon’s themed afternoon of trivia chaos at Oak Knoll! From family road trips gone wildly wrong to iconic one-liners and legendary movie moments, this is your chance to prove you know your Lampoon lore.

📅 Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026
⏰ Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
💰 Cost: $5 per person
🍷 Club Members: FREE (must log into your account to reserve your spot)
🔞 21+ Only

Team Rules:
Teams must have at least 2 players
Maximum of 4 players per team
Larger groups should split into multiple teams
Good to Know:

🍽 You MAY bring your own food
🚫 No outside beverages allowed
🐾 No pets allowed

Whether you’re the Clark Griswold of trivia or just here for the laughs and drinks, this one’s guaranteed to be a beautiful disaster. 🎲🔥

 

Fee: $5.00

Vacation vibes, chaotic trivia, and questionable decisions. National Lampoon’s style 🍻🧠

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
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