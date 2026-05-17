|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0331/trivia-time--may-17--national-lampoons-themed
|All Dates:
Trivia Time: National Lampoon’s Edition
Pack your brain, your funniest friends, and your best questionable vacation decisions for a National Lampoon’s themed afternoon of trivia chaos at Oak Knoll! From family road trips gone wildly wrong to iconic one-liners and legendary movie moments, this is your chance to prove you know your Lampoon lore.
📅 Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026
⏰ Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
💰 Cost: $5 per person
🍷 Club Members: FREE (must log into your account to reserve your spot)
🔞 21+ Only
Team Rules:
Teams must have at least 2 players
Maximum of 4 players per team
Larger groups should split into multiple teams
Good to Know:
🍽 You MAY bring your own food
🚫 No outside beverages allowed
🐾 No pets allowed
Whether you’re the Clark Griswold of trivia or just here for the laughs and drinks, this one’s guaranteed to be a beautiful disaster. 🎲🔥
Fee: $5.00
Vacation vibes, chaotic trivia, and questionable decisions. National Lampoon’s style 🍻🧠