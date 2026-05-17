Trivia Time: National Lampoon’s Edition

Pack your brain, your funniest friends, and your best questionable vacation decisions for a National Lampoon’s themed afternoon of trivia chaos at Oak Knoll! From family road trips gone wildly wrong to iconic one-liners and legendary movie moments, this is your chance to prove you know your Lampoon lore.



📅 Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

⏰ Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

💰 Cost: $5 per person

🍷 Club Members: FREE (must log into your account to reserve your spot)

🔞 21+ Only



Team Rules:

Teams must have at least 2 players

Maximum of 4 players per team

Larger groups should split into multiple teams

Good to Know:



🍽 You MAY bring your own food

🚫 No outside beverages allowed

🐾 No pets allowed



Whether you’re the Clark Griswold of trivia or just here for the laughs and drinks, this one’s guaranteed to be a beautiful disaster. 🎲🔥

Fee: $5.00