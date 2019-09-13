 Calendar Home
Location:Bluebird Hill Cellars
Map:25059 Larson Road, Monroe, OR 97456
Phone: 5414242478
Email:info@bluebirdhillcellars.wine
Website:http://https://www.bluebirdillcellars.wine/news-events
All Dates:Jun 14, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Jun 28, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Jul 12, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Jul 26, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Aug 9, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Aug 23, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Sep 13, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Trivia on the Hill

Bring a partner, bring a team, and arrive between 5:30 and 6:00 for the 6:00 start. Mr. Trivia-1 (Neil) will be writing the questions, and Mr. Trivia-2 (Master of Ceremonies, Kevin) will be reading the questions and scoring: seven rounds of ten questions. Each game will have one “Wine and Food” category, with the other six categories being a mix from literature, history, sports, science, etc. Not too hard but not too easy, either. Get your game face on and a glass of wine in your hand and let’s play! Friday June 14 is the kickoff!

This is new for this year, we are going to be hosting a bi-weekly trivia contest Friday evenings.

