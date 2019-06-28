|Location:
|Bluebird Hill Cellars
|Map:
|25059 Larson Road, Monroe, OR 97456
|Phone:
|5414242478
|Email:
|info@bluebirdhillcellars.wine
|Website:
|http://https://www.bluebirdillcellars.wine/news-events
|All Dates:
Trivia on the Hill
Bring a partner, bring a team, and arrive between 5:30 and 6:00 for the 6:00 start. Mr. Trivia-1 (Neil) will be writing the questions, and Mr. Trivia-2 (Master of Ceremonies, Kevin) will be reading the questions and scoring: seven rounds of ten questions. Each game will have one “Wine and Food” category, with the other six categories being a mix from literature, history, sports, science, etc. Not too hard but not too easy, either. Get your game face on and a glass of wine in your hand and let’s play! Friday June 14 is the kickoff!
This is new for this year, we are going to be hosting a bi-weekly trivia contest Friday evenings.