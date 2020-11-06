 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th street, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 503-538-1141
Email:Amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
All Dates:Nov 6, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Trivia Night in the Hideaway at Dobbes

Trivia Night in the Hideaway at Dobbes is BACK!

Enjoy Dobbes wine by the glass or bottle as you flex your brainpower. Beer and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase as well. Prize for the winning team!

In order to adhere to our social distancing guidelines, we are highly encouraging reservations for this event, as we have a limited number of tables available. Maximum 4 guests per group.

Reserve your table today!

