Location:The Box Factory
Map:550 SW Industrial Way suite 194, Bend, Oregon 97702
Email:info@bendwinebar.com
Website:http://www.bendwinebar.com
All Dates:Nov 30, 2023 - Nov 27, 2025 Every last Thursday of the month

Trivia Night at The Bend Wine Bar

Trivia Night at The Bend Wine Bar. Every last Thursday. Game starts at 6, arrive early to grab your spot. Happy Hour menu available during game time. Test your skills and win fabulous prizes. Join us for the fun! Cheers!

TRIVIA NIGHT every last Thursday. Game starts at 6pm. Bring your game face and your friends!

The Box Factory
The Box Factory, 550 SW Industrial Way suite 194, Bend, Oregon 97702
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

