Trivia Night at The Bend Wine Bar
Trivia Night at The Bend Wine Bar. Every last Thursday. Game starts at 6, arrive early to grab your spot. Happy Hour menu available during game time. Test your skills and win fabulous prizes. Join us for the fun! Cheers!
