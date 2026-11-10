Trivia Night at Sidereus Winery

Enjoy “pub” style team-trivia for brainiacs, geeks, nerds and friends alike at Sidereus Winery. The Nov. 20 event runs from 6-8:30 p.m. on a fun Friday night. Battle against others to win prizes and bragging rights. There is no cost to play. Maximum team size is four persons, please. For this after-hours event, wine is available by the glass or bottle, along with beer and non-alcoholic beverages. You also welcome to bring your own snacks. If you would like a wine tasting beforehand, please arrive before 5 p.m. The event is hosted by our hospitality manager, Zach.



Reservations are required due to limited space. To reserve space for your team, send an email to zach@sidereuswinery.com with your name, date you want to attend, number of participants, and phone.