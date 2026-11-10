|Location:
|Sidereus Winery Tasting House
|Map:
|5195 SW Hergert Rd, Cornelius, OR 97113
|Phone:
|503-992-1196
|Email:
|info@sidereuswinery.com
|Website:
|https://sidereuswinery.com/event/trivia-night-nov20/
|All Dates:
Trivia Night at Sidereus Winery
Enjoy “pub” style team-trivia for brainiacs, geeks, nerds and friends alike at Sidereus Winery. The Nov. 20 event runs from 6-8:30 p.m. on a fun Friday night. Battle against others to win prizes and bragging rights. There is no cost to play. Maximum team size is four persons, please. For this after-hours event, wine is available by the glass or bottle, along with beer and non-alcoholic beverages. You also welcome to bring your own snacks. If you would like a wine tasting beforehand, please arrive before 5 p.m. The event is hosted by our hospitality manager, Zach.
Reservations are required due to limited space. To reserve space for your team, send an email to zach@sidereuswinery.com with your name, date you want to attend, number of participants, and phone.
Enjoy trivia for brainiacs, geeks and friends alike at Sidereus Winery. The Nov. 20, Friday event runs from 6-8:30 p.m. Win prizes. Wine is available by the glass or bottle, along with beer and non-alcoholic beverages. Reservations are required. To reserve, email: zach@sidereuswinery.com.