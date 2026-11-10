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Location:Sidereus Winery Tasting House
Map:5195 SW Hergert Rd, Cornelius, OR 97113
Phone: 503-992-1196
Email:info@sidereuswinery.com
Website:https://sidereuswinery.com/event/trivia-night-nov20/
All Dates:Nov 20, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Trivia Night at Sidereus Winery

Enjoy “pub” style team-trivia for brainiacs, geeks, nerds and friends alike at Sidereus Winery. The Nov. 20 event runs from 6-8:30 p.m. on a fun Friday night. Battle against others to win prizes and bragging rights. There is no cost to play. Maximum team size is four persons, please. For this after-hours event, wine is available by the glass or bottle, along with beer and non-alcoholic beverages. You also welcome to bring your own snacks. If you would like a wine tasting beforehand, please arrive before 5 p.m. The event is hosted by our hospitality manager, Zach.

Reservations are required due to limited space. To reserve space for your team, send an email to zach@sidereuswinery.com with your name, date you want to attend, number of participants, and phone.

Enjoy trivia for brainiacs, geeks and friends alike at Sidereus Winery. The Nov. 20, Friday event runs from 6-8:30 p.m. Win prizes. Wine is available by the glass or bottle, along with beer and non-alcoholic beverages. Reservations are required. To reserve, email: zach@sidereuswinery.com.

Sidereus Winery Tasting House
Sidereus Winery Tasting House 97113 5195 SW Hergert Rd, Cornelius, OR 97113
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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