Trivia Night at Sidereus Winery

Enjoy a fun and relaxed “pub” style team-trivia event for brainiacs, geeks, nerds and friends alike. Battle against others to win prizes and bragging rights. There is no cost to play. Maximum team size is four people please. The Aug. 21 Friday event runs from 6-8:30 p.m. For this after-hours event, wine is available by the glass or bottle, along with beer and nonalcoholic beverages. If you would like a wine tasting beforehand please arrive before 5 p.m. Reservations are required due to limited space. To reserve space for your team, send an email to zach@sidereuswinery.com with your name and number of participants. Good luck!

Fee: $0