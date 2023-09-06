 Calendar Home
Location:Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
645 NE 3rd St., McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038521135
Email:beth@chrisjamescellars.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/800295234812251
All Dates:Aug 2, 2023 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Sep 6, 2023 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Oct 4, 2023 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Trivia Night at Chris James Cellars

Join us at our monthly Trivia night at our McMinnville tasting room.

Grab your friends and register your team! The trivia night is free, but we do require a $10 minimum spend, please!

First Wednesday of each month!
Time: 6:30 - 830 pm
Reserve a table for your team today!

 

Fee: $Min purchase $10

Join us for our monthly Trivia Night!

Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room 97128 645 NE 3rd St., McMinnville, OR 97128
