|Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
|645 NE 3rd St., McMinnville, OR 97128
|5038521135
|beth@chrisjamescellars.com
|http://https://www.facebook.com/events/800295234812251
Trivia Night at Chris James Cellars
Join us at our monthly Trivia night at our McMinnville tasting room.
Grab your friends and register your team! The trivia night is free, but we do require a $10 minimum spend, please!
First Wednesday of each month!
Time: 6:30 - 830 pm
Reserve a table for your team today!
Fee: $Min purchase $10
