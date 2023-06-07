Trivia Night at Chris James Cellars

Join us at our very first Trivia night! A new Monthly event at our McMinnville tasting room. This month will be a 90's theme! We’ve built the perfect 1990’s themed night of trivia where we'll cover topics such as 90’s toys, trends, music, movies, and monumental events.

Grab your friends and register your team! The trivia night is free, but we do require a $10 minimum spend, please!

Date: Wednesday, June 7th

Time: 6:30 - 830 pm

Reserve a table for your team today!

Fee: $Min purchase $10