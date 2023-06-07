 Calendar Home
Location:Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
Map:645 NE 3rd St., McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038521135
Email:beth@chrisjamescellars.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/3432191050328127
All Dates:Jun 7, 2023 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Trivia Night at Chris James Cellars

Join us at our very first Trivia night! A new Monthly event at our McMinnville tasting room. This month will be a 90's theme! We’ve built the perfect 1990’s themed night of trivia where we'll cover topics such as 90’s toys, trends, music, movies, and monumental events.
Grab your friends and register your team! The trivia night is free, but we do require a $10 minimum spend, please!
Date: Wednesday, June 7th
Time: 6:30 - 830 pm
